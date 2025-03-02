Noble Wealth Management PBC Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIV. swisspartners Advisors Ltd increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 216,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Systelligence LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 210,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after buying an additional 25,795 shares in the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 150,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,080,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 105,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 36,974 shares during the last quarter.

EDIV opened at $35.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $577.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.47 and its 200-day moving average is $36.08. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $32.37 and a 1-year high of $39.23.

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

