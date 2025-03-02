Noble Wealth Management PBC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 28.6% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VIOV stock opened at $89.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.71. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $80.83 and a twelve month high of $102.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.18.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

