Noble Wealth Management PBC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 28.6% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
VIOV stock opened at $89.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.71. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $80.83 and a twelve month high of $102.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.18.
About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.