US Bancorp DE Has $48.35 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,123,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,286 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AT&T were worth $48,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DZ Bank raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average of $22.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $27.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.50%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

