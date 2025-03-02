Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Holdings Raised by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 122,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $5,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SPHD opened at $50.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $51.89.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.