121,353 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Acquired by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 121,353 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Avion Wealth grew its position in Uber Technologies by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3,928.6% during the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citizens Jmp cut Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.94.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $76.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.54. The firm has a market cap of $158.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

