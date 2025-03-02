Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.16 Million Stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AER. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AER opened at $103.14 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $76.14 and a twelve month high of $107.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.06. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.75. AerCap had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 32.38%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from AerCap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. AerCap’s payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

AER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $113.00) on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their target price on AerCap from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.17.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

