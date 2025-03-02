Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $149,000 Holdings in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 34,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

In related news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $48,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,214,979.08. This trade represents a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $171,780 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics stock opened at $18.82 on Friday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 470.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). Grid Dynamics had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $100.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

