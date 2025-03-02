Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raises Stock Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in FirstCash by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in FirstCash by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Douglas Richard Rippel sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $34,029,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,431,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,706,900.67. This trade represents a 6.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $226,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,399,269.45. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

FirstCash Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $112.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.67. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.24 and a 52-week high of $133.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 7.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Further Reading

