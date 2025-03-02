Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,703 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $59,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 323,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,172,000 after buying an additional 36,379 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter worth about $1,485,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 468,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,654,000 after acquiring an additional 119,439 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pegasystems

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $211,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,043.58. This represents a 12.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total value of $28,973.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,245 shares of company stock worth $4,439,459 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $78.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.97. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.55 and a 52 week high of $113.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.20). Pegasystems had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 32.09%. On average, analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is 11.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PEGA shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Pegasystems from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on PEGA

Pegasystems Profile

(Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.