Jennie Daly Buys 44,679 Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) insider Jennie Daly acquired 44,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £50,040.48 ($64,501.78).

Jennie Daly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 27th, Jennie Daly sold 358,158 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.44), for a total value of £401,136.96 ($517,062.34).

On Wednesday, January 8th, Jennie Daly acquired 133 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £150.29 ($193.72).

Taylor Wimpey Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock opened at GBX 111.70 ($1.44) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 116.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 137.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Taylor Wimpey ( LON:TW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The homebuilder reported GBX 8.40 ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Taylor Wimpey had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 7.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taylor Wimpey plc will post 9.8339265 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TW. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.26) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 170 ($2.19) to GBX 150 ($1.93) in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

