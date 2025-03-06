SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SemiLEDs Trading Up 1.1 %
LEDS stock opened at $1.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.09. SemiLEDs has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $2.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 41.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.97%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About SemiLEDs
SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.
