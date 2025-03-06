SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Trading Up 1.1 %

LEDS stock opened at $1.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.09. SemiLEDs has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $2.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 41.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SemiLEDs

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SemiLEDs stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs Co. ( NASDAQ:LEDS Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 377,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 5.23% of SemiLEDs as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.