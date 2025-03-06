Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Trading Down 11.3 %

NASDAQ ONVO opened at $0.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.45. Organovo has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $1.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Organovo alerts:

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. Organovo had a negative return on equity of 346.26% and a negative net margin of 10,151.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Organovo will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.