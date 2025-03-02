Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,296 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 7.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the third quarter valued at $188,000. B&L Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the third quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Royce Value Trust by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royce Value Trust stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $16.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average of $15.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

