GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Management Inc.

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 530.8% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 61.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 175.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of GEV opened at $335.80 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $447.50. The stock has a market cap of $92.65 billion and a PE ratio of 60.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.51.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.99%.

GE Vernova declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on GEV. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $301.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $453.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.13.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

