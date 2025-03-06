Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Invests $971,000 in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,966,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,994,000 after purchasing an additional 447,647 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 860,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,292,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 500,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,355,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,674,000 after purchasing an additional 93,968 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,620,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on TGLS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tecnoglass in a report on Saturday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Tecnoglass from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tecnoglass from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tecnoglass has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

Tecnoglass Price Performance

Shares of Tecnoglass stock opened at $68.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.94. Tecnoglass Inc. has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $86.99.

Tecnoglass Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.49%.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Featured Articles

