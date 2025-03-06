Triad Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $244,000 Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.75, for a total value of $240,618.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 353 shares in the company, valued at $208,181.75. The trade was a 53.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total value of $53,684.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,019.30. The trade was a 3.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,598 shares of company stock valued at $7,223,467. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance
Shares of ISRG opened at $568.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $571.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $530.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $364.17 and a 52 week high of $616.00.
Intuitive Surgical Profile
Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.
