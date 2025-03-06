Triad Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $244,000 Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.75, for a total value of $240,618.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 353 shares in the company, valued at $208,181.75. The trade was a 53.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total value of $53,684.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,019.30. The trade was a 3.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,598 shares of company stock valued at $7,223,467. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $670.00 price target (up previously from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $641.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. CICC Research began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $568.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $571.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $530.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $364.17 and a 52 week high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

