Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Sells 436 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,159 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 39,661 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $164.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target (down from $178.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.06.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ ROST opened at $135.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.70. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.53 and a 52 week high of $163.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 9.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

About Ross Stores

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.