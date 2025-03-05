Atria Investments Inc Sells 1,306 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,907 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $16,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $760.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $714.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $720.50.

Intuit Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of INTU opened at $598.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $604.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $626.30. The firm has a market cap of $167.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.07, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $553.24 and a fifty-two week high of $714.78.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $3,895,059.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,219,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,436,774. This represents a 0.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.28, for a total value of $667,583.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,337.92. The trade was a 36.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,460 shares of company stock valued at $144,750,747 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

