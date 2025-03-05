CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Given New $38.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at DA Davidson from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.81% from the company’s previous close.

PMTS has been the subject of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on CPI Card Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CPI Card Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of CPI Card Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CPI Card Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PMTS traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.50. The company had a trading volume of 14,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,545. The stock has a market cap of $329.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.43. CPI Card Group has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $35.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CPI Card Group by 1,635.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in CPI Card Group by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of CPI Card Group by 355.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CPI Card Group by 129.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in CPI Card Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

