Promising Outdoor Stocks To Watch Today – March 4th

Walmart, Best Buy, CRH, Affirm, and ON are the five Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.25. 12,919,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,511,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart has a 12-month low of $58.40 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.88. The company has a market cap of $773.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.55.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded down $10.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.72. The stock had a trading volume of 10,077,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,054. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $103.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.69. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of NYSE:CRH traded down $2.68 on Tuesday, hitting $97.29. 6,524,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,587,054. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.53. CRH has a 12 month low of $71.18 and a 12 month high of $110.97.

Affirm (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

NASDAQ AFRM traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.76. 7,378,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,889,248. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 11.26 and a quick ratio of 11.26. Affirm has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of -91.32 and a beta of 3.66.

ON (ONON)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.

Shares of NYSE ONON traded up $3.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.45. The stock had a trading volume of 7,486,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,543,839. The firm has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 119.52, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.44. ON has a twelve month low of $27.37 and a twelve month high of $64.05.

