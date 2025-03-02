Versor Investments LP Reduces Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Versor Investments LP lowered its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 56.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,603 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,890,000. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.6% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 203,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 180,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,711,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,304,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,040,000 after buying an additional 12,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $168.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.73 and a 1-year high of $169.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 24.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $1.515 dividend. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $159.50 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

