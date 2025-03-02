Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$274.52 and last traded at C$274.36, with a volume of 451073 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$269.07.

Waste Connections Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.87 billion, a PE ratio of 53.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$259.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$254.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.69.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other news, Senior Officer Philip Rivard sold 5,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$270.76, for a total transaction of C$1,353,780.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62 shares in the company, valued at C$16,786.88. The trade was a 98.78 % decrease in their position. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections is the third- largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste and recycling services in the North America, operating 91 active landfills (12 are E&P waste landfills), 132 transfer stations, and 68 recycling operations. The firm serves residential, commercial, industrial, and energy end markets.

