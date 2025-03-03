BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Short Interest Down 57.1% in February

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the January 31st total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $4,934,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $1,279,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 499,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after buying an additional 122,442 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth $5,750,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Performance

NYSE:MQT remained flat at $10.37 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,756. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.40. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

