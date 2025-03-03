QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 896 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,955 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 207.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,272,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,733,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579,313 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,826,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,689,000 after buying an additional 1,615,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 51.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,644,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,897,000 after buying an additional 894,322 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,543,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,051,000 after buying an additional 839,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 124.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,511,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,063,000 after buying an additional 838,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $45.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.19. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.54 and a one year high of $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Citizens Financial Group

About Citizens Financial Group

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.