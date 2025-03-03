Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Position Trimmed by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 60.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,599 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,088 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,922,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,231,422,000 after purchasing an additional 60,490 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,010,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,406,760,000 after buying an additional 404,076 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,988,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,081,098,000 after buying an additional 37,452 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,933,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $885,356,000 after buying an additional 178,212 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,767,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $689,472,000 after buying an additional 572,251 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $250.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.82. The company has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $241.29 and a fifty-two week high of $328.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 22.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CDNS shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 4,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.03, for a total transaction of $1,305,342.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,038,509.44. This trade represents a 12.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Scannell sold 3,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.78, for a total transaction of $969,628.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,158.04. This represents a 18.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,766 shares of company stock worth $33,339,852. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

