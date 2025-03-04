23,619 Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Bought by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,301,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,317,000 after buying an additional 20,565,226 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,872,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817,586 shares in the last quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,235,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803,683 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,972,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,310.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,355,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,706 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $25.46 and a 12-month high of $26.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.31.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.