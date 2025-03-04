LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,306,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 108,136 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.78% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $18,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LXP. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 340.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,213,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,242,000 after buying an additional 1,710,867 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,792,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,064,000 after buying an additional 395,798 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 3,160.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 382,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 371,028 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,673,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,869,000 after buying an additional 334,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 1,802.2% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 313,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 297,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LXP Industrial Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

LXP stock opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.18. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $100.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.57 million. Sell-side analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

