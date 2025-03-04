42,749 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Acquired by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares during the period. Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 136.8% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 91,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 52,719 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,475,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,822,000 after purchasing an additional 71,493 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $2,093,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.13.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 3.7 %

JCI opened at $82.48 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $59.83 and a 12 month high of $91.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.24.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.49%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $171,073.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,967.19. This represents a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total value of $108,621.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 148,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,339,568.24. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 837,777 shares of company stock valued at $72,867,455. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.