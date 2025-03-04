Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Stock Holdings Decreased by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC lowered its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 461,765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 55,809 shares during the period. Antero Midstream accounts for approximately 1.3% of NBW Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. NBW Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Antero Midstream worth $6,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 37,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

NYSE AM opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $17.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.40.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 36.24%. Analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.43%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

