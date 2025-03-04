Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Acquired by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 632,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,080 shares during the quarter. Plains All American Pipeline makes up approximately 2.0% of NBW Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. NBW Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $10,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1,684.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 100.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAA. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.21.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PAA stock opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.16. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.65. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $16.21 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. This is a positive change from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.22%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

