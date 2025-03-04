James Reed Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 163,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,261,000. iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF accounts for approximately 25.3% of James Reed Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. James Reed Financial Services Inc. owned about 7.26% of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIZE. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $496,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 306.3% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SIZE opened at $150.08 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $132.93 and a 12-month high of $159.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.90. The stock has a market cap of $322.67 million, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.09.

The iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (SIZE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Low Size index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are weighted by the inverse natural logarithm of their market capitalization. SIZE was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

