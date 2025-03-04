Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Acquires New Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ET. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 2,138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $21.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.07.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 11.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.325 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.55.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

