Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $10,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COF. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 135.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $168.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.27.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 2.2 %

COF stock opened at $196.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $210.67.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.