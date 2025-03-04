Scratch Capital LLC Takes Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Scratch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 1.3% of Scratch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,570,000 after buying an additional 143,040 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 565.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 152,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 129,439 shares during the last quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. now owns 14,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 30.8% during the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $10,315,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $31.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $28.13 and a 1-year high of $32.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.52.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.