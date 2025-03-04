Tacita Capital Inc Has $52,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Tacita Capital Inc lowered its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,950,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,246,000 after acquiring an additional 40,324 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 142.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.3% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $92.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.76 and a 200 day moving average of $95.37. The company has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $85.32 and a 1-year high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.61.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

