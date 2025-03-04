Short Interest in Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Decreases By 24.3%

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,300 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the January 31st total of 287,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 63.9 days.
Evonik Industries Stock Performance
EVKIF opened at $20.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.60. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $23.40.
Evonik Industries Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Evonik Industries
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.