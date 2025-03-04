Short Interest in Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Decreases By 24.3%

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,300 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the January 31st total of 287,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 63.9 days.

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

EVKIF opened at $20.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.60. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $23.40.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG produces specialty chemicals in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Central and South America, and North America. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides additives for polyurethane; additives, matting agents, fumed silicas, and specialty resins for paints, coatings, and printing inks; isophorone and epoxy curing agents for coatings, adhesives, and composites; and pour-point depressants, and viscosity index improvers for coatings for oil and other lubricants for construction machinery and automotive sector.

