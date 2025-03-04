ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP) Short Interest Update

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the January 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNOBP opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.90. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.81 and a 12-month high of $23.42.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.3281 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

