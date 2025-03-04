SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $10,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 12,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $138.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.79. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $124.37 and a twelve month high of $144.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.88.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

