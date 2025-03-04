Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET) Short Interest Down 24.1% in February

Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the January 31st total of 82,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Chijet Motor Trading Up 6.3 %

CJET opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.19. Chijet Motor has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $718.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chijet Motor

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chijet Motor stock. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Walleye Trading LLC owned about 0.30% of Chijet Motor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Chijet Motor

Chijet Motor Company, Inc engages in the research and development, production, and sale of new energy vehicles. It offers battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

