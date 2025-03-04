Tacita Capital Inc Sells 10,248 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Tacita Capital Inc trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,248 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF comprises 2.8% of Tacita Capital Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Tacita Capital Inc owned 0.20% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $262,000. World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 28,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IMTM opened at $40.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.15. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.65 and a fifty-two week high of $41.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81.

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

