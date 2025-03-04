ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.83, but opened at $14.90. ADMA Biologics shares last traded at $14.43, with a volume of 1,239,191 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADMA. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.76 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 212.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 50,660 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 512.6% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 297,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 249,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 400,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after purchasing an additional 51,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

