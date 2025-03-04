SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 28,736 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 20,689 shares.The stock last traded at $167.58 and had previously closed at $171.66.

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 64.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the third quarter worth $805,000.

About SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF

The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of software & services companies, as defined by GICS. XSW was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

