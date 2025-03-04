iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 162,853 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 168,053 shares.The stock last traded at $33.69 and had previously closed at $34.53.

iShares Future AI & Tech ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.43. The firm has a market cap of $809.64 million, a P/E ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Future AI & Tech ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARTY. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,407,000. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new position in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $484,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000.

iShares Future AI & Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (ARTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a concentrated index of global companies that provide products and services that are expected to contribute to artificial intelligence technologies. Holdings are selected and weighted based on a modified market-cap.

