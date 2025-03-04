Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Short Interest Update

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,640,000 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the January 31st total of 13,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:HR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.72. 946,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,476,431. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.36.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $309.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.81 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.66%.

Insider Transactions at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other news, COO Robert E. Hull sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $174,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 171,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,072. This trade represents a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

