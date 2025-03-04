AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 million. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 9.70%.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

MITT opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $226.64 million, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.08. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $7.95.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.90%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

