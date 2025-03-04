AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 million. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 9.70%.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance
MITT opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $226.64 million, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.08. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $7.95.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.90%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AG Mortgage Investment Trust
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AG Mortgage Investment Trust
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Monster Beverage: Monster Upside or a Risky Buy?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.