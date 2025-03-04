Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Shares Sold by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,323,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,615,000 after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares during the period. Silphium Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter valued at $10,410,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter worth about $1,583,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,148,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FYBR shares. New Street Research cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered Frontier Communications Parent from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.31.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.31 and a 1 year high of $39.21. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

