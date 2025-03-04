Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Stock Position Lifted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) by 56.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,029,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370,426 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.97% of Annexon worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Annexon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Annexon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Annexon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Annexon by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 20,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Annexon by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter.

Get Annexon alerts:

Annexon Trading Down 9.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANNX opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $254.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.07. Annexon, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Annexon ( NASDAQ:ANNX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Annexon, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a report on Friday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANNX

Annexon Profile

(Free Report)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.