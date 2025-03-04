Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Stock Position Lifted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) by 56.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,029,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370,426 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.97% of Annexon worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Annexon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Annexon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Annexon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Annexon by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 20,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Annexon by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter.
Annexon Trading Down 9.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ ANNX opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $254.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.07. Annexon, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.45.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ANNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a report on Friday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.
Annexon Profile
Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
