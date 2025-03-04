13,165 Shares in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Purchased by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,409,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $847,944,000 after acquiring an additional 81,057 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,572,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $453,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,093 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,554,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,051,000 after purchasing an additional 18,774 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 8.6% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,466,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $200,952,000 after buying an additional 195,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Hologic by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,213,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,911,000 after buying an additional 544,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hologic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.77.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In other Hologic news, COO Essex D. Mitchell sold 24,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $1,897,507.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,237.38. This represents a 47.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $63.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.69 and a 52 week high of $84.67. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 18.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

About Hologic

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.