Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) VP Tina Cessna Sells 3,778 Shares

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) VP Tina Cessna sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $24,859.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 138,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,447.96. This represents a 2.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Tina Cessna also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 27th, Tina Cessna sold 584 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $3,860.24.
Backblaze Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BLZE traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.01. The stock had a trading volume of 685,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.58. Backblaze, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Institutional Trading of Backblaze
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Backblaze from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Backblaze from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Backblaze from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Backblaze
About Backblaze
Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.
