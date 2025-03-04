Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) Stock Price Up 15.2% – What’s Next?

Microwave Filter Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFCO – Get Free Report) shot up 15.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.38. 35,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 437% from the average session volume of 6,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Microwave Filter Trading Up 15.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44.

About Microwave Filter

Microwave Filter Company, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic filters for radio and microwave frequencies primarily in the United States. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation, and defense markets.

